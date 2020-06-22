Application processes for mainstream and special schools applying to convert to academy status.

Details

To start the process of converting your mainstream primary or secondary school to academy status, please use the apply to become an academy service.

If you’ve already started an application, using either the previous online form, or a downloadable form, to convert your mainstream primary or secondary school to academy status, you have until 14 August 2020 to submit your application.

After 14 August 2020, we’ll only accept applications for mainstream schools via the apply to become an academy service.

Special schools converting to academy status can use the forms on this page to apply. Special schools are schools for children with special educational needs.

Sixth-form colleges considering converting to 16 to 19 academies can access advice and an application form.

Read more guidance on the process for converting to academy status.