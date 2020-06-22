Documents that schools converting to an academy will need as they go through the conversion process.

You should read the guide on converting to an academy before using the documents on this page. The guide explains when and how to use the documents.

If you are considering converting to academy status, you can register your interest. A Department for Education specialist will then get in touch with you to discuss your options.

Apply to become an academy

Use the apply to become an academy service to begin converting your mainstream primary or secondary school to academy status.

Headteachers or chairs of governors of special schools should use the paper application form for special schools.

For pupil referral units, use the form for PRUs wishing to convert to alternative provision academies.

Your project lead will be able to answer any questions you may have about filling in your application form.

Apply to become an academy 22 June 2020

Form

Set up or join an academy trust

The ‘Set up or join an academy trust’ section of the guide on converting to academy explains how and when to use these documents.

Transfer responsibilities to the academy trust

The ‘Transfer responsibilities to the academy trust’ section of the guide on converting to an academy explains when and how to use these documents.

Open as an academy

The ‘Open as an academy’ section of the guide on converting to an academy explains when and how to use these documents.

22 June 2020 Added link to 'Apply to be an academy service'. 28 February 2019 Added 'Due diligence in academies and maintained schools' to 'Set up or join an academy trust'. 26 November 2015 Added claim forms for the primary academy chain development grant and the small school supplement grant. 21 August 2015 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources 2020 finalists represent world firsts in UK engineering that are cont Resources Research and development in UK companies is at immediate risk as we c Resources Application processes for mainstream and special schools applying to c