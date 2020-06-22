Documents that schools converting to an academy will need as they go through the conversion process.
You should read the guide on converting to an academy before using the documents on this page. The guide explains when and how to use the documents.
If you are considering converting to academy status, you can register your interest. A Department for Education specialist will then get in touch with you to discuss your options.
Apply to become an academy
Use the apply to become an academy service to begin converting your mainstream primary or secondary school to academy status.
Headteachers or chairs of governors of special schools should use the paper application form for special schools.
For pupil referral units, use the form for PRUs wishing to convert to alternative provision academies.
Your project lead will be able to answer any questions you may have about filling in your application form.
Set up or join an academy trust
The ‘Set up or join an academy trust’ section of the guide on converting to academy explains how and when to use these documents.
- Due diligence in academies and maintained schools
- Guidance
- Academy conversion: important dates
- Guidance
- Academy conversion: land questionnaires
- Form
- Academy conversion: land transfer advice
- Guidance
- Model articles of association for academy trusts
- Form
- Academy and free school funding agreement: single academy trust
- Form
- Academy and free school funding agreement: multi-academy trust
- Form
- Academy and free school funding agreement: multi-academy master
- Form
- Academy conversion: model ballot documents for grammar schools
- Form
- Church academies: model documents
- Guidance
- Private finance initiative (PFI) academies: model documents
- Form
Transfer responsibilities to the academy trust
The ‘Transfer responsibilities to the academy trust’ section of the guide on converting to an academy explains when and how to use these documents.
- Academy conversion: long-term lease model
- Guidance
- Academy conversion: model directions for transferring land
- Form
- Academy conversion: tenancy at will model
- Guidance
- Academy conversion: commercial transfer agreement (CTA)
- Guidance
Open as an academy
The ‘Open as an academy’ section of the guide on converting to an academy explains when and how to use these documents.
- Academy conversion: support grant forms
- Form
- Academies land and buildings valuation
- Guidance
- Governance handbook and competency framework
- Guidance
