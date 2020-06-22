Information on how we collect and use your personal data as part of our international recruitment programmes.

Privacy notice: international teacher recruitment programmes (schools)

Privacy Notice: international teacher recruitment programmes (candidates)

This information is for schools and candidates involved in:

Published 26 April 2019
Last updated 22 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Removed STEM from the name of the International Teacher Recruitment Programme as the programme now covers other subjects. Added information to the 'Lawful use of your personal data' section of each notice.

  2. First published.

