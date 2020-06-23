How school leaders can select a provider and sign up for professional development for their early career teachers

Before you start

If you are not familiar with the early career framework reforms, read the

Eligibility

Only school leaders in these eligible areas can opt-in to the early roll-out. If your school is eligible, you do not have to opt-in if you do not want to.

If you are not eligible for the early roll-out, but would like access to support from autumn 2020, read the, view the expanded offer of support for NQTs starting in 2020.

Greater Manchester

This includes schools in:

  • Bolton
  • Bury
  • Oldham
  • Manchester City Council
  • Rochdale
  • Stockport
  • Salford
  • Tameside
  • Trafford
  • Wigan

Opportunity North East (ONE) area

This includes schools in:

  • Darlington
  • Durham
  • Gateshead
  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Northumberland
  • North Tyneside
  • Newcastle
  • Redcar and Cleveland
  • South Tyneside
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Sunderland

South and West Yorkshire

This includes schools in:

  • Bradford
  • Doncaster

Choosing a provider

If you are interested in taking part, you’ll need to select one provider from the 4 available to deliver your support package. The 4 early roll-out providers are:

Each provider’s offer is slightly different so you’ll need to look at what each provider offers and select the one that best suits your school and early career teachers’ needs. For example, some providers will offer more face-to-face training.

The Department for Education is working with providers to make sure they’re developing high-quality materials, but due to timings, it might not be possible for you to view these materials before you register your interest.

Sign up

Use the expression of interest form on your chosen provider’s website to contact your chosen provider. Your chosen provider will then:

  • contact you with more information
  • answer any questions you may have
  • tell you what will happen next
