Provides details about the bursary payment some apprentices may be entitled to if they are under 25 when they start an apprenticeship and they are or have been in care.

This document for employers and training providers explains who is eligible for the apprenticeship bursary payment.

For more information on the requirements for employers and providers, including the evidence that they must collect and hold, please refer to the apprenticeship funding rules.

Published 23 June 2020