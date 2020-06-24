Guidance for inspecting initial teacher training under the common inspection framework.

This handbook has instructions and guidance for inspectors conducting inspections of initial teacher education (ITE). It sets out what inspectors will do and what ITE partnerships can expect. It includes guidance for inspectors on making their judgements.

The ‘Common inspection framework: education, skills and early years’ outlines how Ofsted inspects maintained schools and academies, non-association independent schools, further education and skills provision and early years settings.

