This framework and handbook document sets out Ofsted’s inspection principles, guidance and the main judgements that inspectors make when inspecting ITE.

Initial teacher education inspection framework and handbook

Summary of changes: ITE inspection framework and handbook

The first part of the document is the ITE inspection framework, which sets out how Ofsted will inspect ITE partnerships and make judgements about the different phases of ITE training.

The second part of the document is the inspection handbook. This is primarily a guide for Ofsted inspectors on how to carry out inspections of ITE in England from September 2020.

We also publish this for ITE partnerships and other interested parties so that they are aware of Ofsted’s inspection processes and procedures under the ITE framework.

We ran a consultation on the framework and draft handbook between January and April 2020.

Published 24 June 2020