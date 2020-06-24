This report highlights that the apprenticeships system is failing learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Apprenticeships and social mobility: fulfilling potential

PDF, 3.59MB, 78 pages

Apprenticeships and social mobility: technical annex

PDF, 1.55MB, 51 pages

The report highlights areas of concern and calls on the government to look at the structural barriers in place and take action to channel resources where they will have the greatest effect.

This technical annex provides supporting information on the analysis, data sets and sources of information used in the main report.

Published 24 June 2020