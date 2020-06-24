These tables provide analysis of Wave 6 of the Business Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Survey (BICS). This complements the analysis of BICS by focusing on the workforce furloughed across responding businesses.

Documents

Furloughing of workers across UK businesses: 18 May to 31 May 2020

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/furloughingofworkersacrossukbusinesses18mayto31may2020

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Advertisement

More Kuwaitis studying in the UK than ever before: op-ed by Michael Davenport
Resources
EnglishØ§Ù„Ø¹Ø±Ø¨ÙŠØ©British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport an
School funding: exceptional costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Guidance on funding available to schools to support them with costs as
Student number controls
Resources
The measures to protect students and universities during the coronavir

Published 24 June 2020