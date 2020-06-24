Guidance on funding available to schools to support them with costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).

School funding: exceptional costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) for the period from March to July 2020

This guidance gives details on additional funding available to schools to cover costs related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It covers the period up to the end of the 2019 to 2020 summer term.

Published 7 April 2020
Last updated 24 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added information on the impact of schools’ financial reserves on eligibility for this funding and details of what support schools can access for the loss of self-generated income, as it is not covered by this fund. We have also amended the content to confirm that schools should proceed with the phased wider opening and any measures associated with it within existing resources, as any costs incurred as part of that process cannot be claimed through this fund.

  2. First published.

