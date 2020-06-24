Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 24 June 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 24 June 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 24 June 2020

HTML

Items for further education

InformationSubcontracting Declarations Final Deadline – including nil returns
InformationProviding External Assurance on Subcontracting Controls – Return of Assurance Certificate for 2019 to 2020
Informationsupport for independent learning providers as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationchanges to apprenticeship service support videos

Items for academies

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) schools fund claim
Reminderdeclare or seek approval for your related party transactions
InformationAcademies Financial Handbook 2020
InformationAcademies budget forecast return 3 year (BFR3Y)
Informationpupil premium allocations for 2020 to 2021
Informationguidance for schools post Reading terrorist attack, 20 June

Items for local authorities

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) schools fund claim
Informationschools forum meetings
Informationpupil premium allocations for 2020 to 2021
Informationguidance for schools post Reading terrorist attack, 20 June 2020
Published 24 June 2020