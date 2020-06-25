Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students. This publication shows payments made from August 2019 to Apr 2020 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Documents

Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England, Academic Year 2019/20, August to April Inclusive

PDF, 187KB, 5 pages

Details

Published 25 June 2020