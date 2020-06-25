Statistics on the number and characteristics of schools and pupils.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Documents

  1. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2020
  2. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2019
  3. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2018
  4. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2017
  5. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2016
  6. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2015
  7. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2014
  8. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2013
  9. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2012
  10. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2011
  11. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2010
  12. Schools providing access to extended services: June 2010
  13. Schools, pupils and their characteristics: 2002 to 2009 data
Published 12 July 2013
Last updated 25 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added statistics on 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2020' to the collection.

  2. Added 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2019'.

  3. Changed heading to 'Changes to this release for 2019'. Deleted line 'Feedback on these changes is welcome to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 31 May 2019'.

  4. Added proposed changes for this release in 2019.

  5. Added 'Schools, pupil and their characteristics: 2002 to 2009'.

  6. Added 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2018' to the collection.

  7. Added 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2017'.

  8. Added 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2016'.

  9. Added 'Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2015'.

  10. January 2014 data added to collection.

  11. First published.

