Provider level employment and earnings outcomes for 2017 to 2018.

Documents

Graduate outcomes (LEO): provider level data

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/graduate-outcomes-leo-provider-level-data

Details

This release uses longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data to update provider level employment and earnings outcomes for the 2017 to 2018 tax year.

It is split by:

  • subject studied

  • current region of residence

    Advertisement

    Local authority school places scorecards
    Resources
    Scorecards display a snapshot of the progress each local authority acr
    Participation in education, training and employment: 2019
    Resources
    Updates to national participation figures for end 2018 and provisional
    Apprenticeships and traineeships: June 2020
    Resources
    Apprenticeship service data as at May 2020, and apprenticeship starts

Published 25 June 2020