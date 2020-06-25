The scorecard displays a snapshot of the progress local authorities are making in delivering good quality school places.

Documents

Local authority school places scorecard guidance

HTML

Local authority school places scorecards 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 719KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Local authority school places scorecards 2019 underlying data

ODS, 2.78MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

DfE’s guidance on delivering schools to support housing growth recommends using cost data in the latest scorecard to help establish developer contributions per school place, adjusting the national average for region and inflation. More Information can be found in the technical notes in the scorecard.

The local authority scorecards:

  • show how many places have been delivered for the academic year 2018 to 2019
  • show how many places are planned to be delivered for the academic year 2021 to 2022
  • provide information about the quality of places delivered for the academic year 2018 to 2019
  • show forecasting accuracy of local authorities
  • show how well parental preference is met
  • provide information on the cost of providing places

Contact

Pupil place planning team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

Local authority school places scorecards
Resources
Scorecards display a snapshot of the progress each local authority acr
Participation in education, training and employment: 2019
Resources
Updates to national participation figures for end 2018 and provisional
Apprenticeships and traineeships: June 2020
Resources
Apprenticeship service data as at May 2020, and apprenticeship starts

Published 25 June 2020