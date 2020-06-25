Scorecards display a snapshot of the progress each local authority across England is making towards ensuring there are sufficient good quality school places.

Use these scorecards to see:

  • the challenges local authorities face in making good school places available
  • the funding given to local authorities
  • progress local authorities are making in providing school places

Documents

  1. Local authority school places scorecards 2019
    • Official Statistics
  2. Local Authority School Places Scorecards 2018
    • Official Statistics
  3. Local Authority School Places Scorecards 2017
    • Transparency data
  4. Local Authority School Places Scorecards 2016
    • Transparency data
  5. Local Authority School Places Scorecards 2015
    • Transparency data
  6. Primary school places: local authority basic need scorecards 2014
    • Transparency data
  7. Primary school places: local authority basic need scorecards 2013
    • Transparency data
Published 23 May 2018
Last updated 25 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added Local authority school places scorecards 2019.

  2. Added Local Authority School Places Scorecards 2018.

  3. First published.

