Updates to national participation figures for end 2018 and provisional estimates for the end of 2019.
Main text: participation and NEET 2019
PDF, 1.34MB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Main tables: participation and NEET 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 144KB
Additional tables - numbers: participation and NEET 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB
Additional tables - rates: participation and NEET 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.04MB
Technical document - data sources and methodology: participation and NEET 2019
PDF, 811KB, 21 pages
Underlying data - numbers and rates: participation and NEET 2019
ZIP, 689KB
Pre-release access list: participation and NEET 2019
HTML
This statistical release provides national participation in education, training and employment figures for 16 to 18 year olds to the end of 2019.
It contains information from different post-16 learning options, including:
- school
- further education colleges
- apprenticeships
- higher education
Headline measures are the percentages of 16 to 18 year olds:
- in education and apprenticeships
- who are not in education, employment or training (NEET)
Breakdowns are set out by:
- age
- gender
- mode of study
- type of learning
- institution type (for example, further education colleges, schools)
- labour market status
- highest qualification being studied
The additional tables show figures dating from 1985.
Post-16 statistics team
Sally Marshall, Data Insight and Statistics Division
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
