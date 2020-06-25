Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff working in publicly funded schools in England.

Documents

School workforce in England: November 2019

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/school-workforce-in-england

Details

This publication sets out the:

  • numbers of, and full time equivalent (FTE) numbers of teachers and support staff in service
  • number of entrants to, and leavers from, teaching
  • teacher retention
  • teacher retirements
  • characteristics of teachers and support staff, including gender, age and ethnic group
  • teachers’ pay
  • teachers’ qualifications
  • curriculum taught by secondary school teachers
  • teacher vacancies
  • teacher sickness absence
  • pupil-to-teacher ratios

The release includes information at national, regional and local authority levels, and associated data files at school level.

Advertisement

COVID Summer Food Fund
Resources
Guidance for schools and local authorities on providing vouchers to su
Statistics: school workforce
Resources
Statistics on the size and characteristics of the schools' workforce i
Serious and complex crime investigator (degree)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: U.K law and other legislation relevant to the organis

Published 25 June 2020