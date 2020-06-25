 
Serious and complex crime investigator (degree)

Details
Hits: 20
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: U.K law and other legislation relevant to the organisation and how it supports a serious and complex crime investigation Back to Duty

K2: The relevance and purpose of developing hypothesis in a serious and complex crime investigation Back to Duty

K3: How to task intelligence analysts Back to Duty

K4: The breadth of covert capabilities available to support investigations including surveillance Back to Duty

K5: The evidential standards required to prepare and submit serious and complex crime prosecution files to the Crown Prosecution Service and other relevant prosecuting bodies Back to Duty

K6: Conflict resolution and the lawful use of force Back to Duty

K7: The Police and Criminal Evidence Act in relation to the lawful arrest and interviewing of suspects and witnesses including searching individuals, vehicles, premises and virtual spaces Back to Duty

K8: The Criminal Procedure and Investigations Act (CPIA) 1996 and its purpose within a serious and complex crime investigation Back to Duty

K9: The diverse nature of the communities within which investigations are conducted. Methods for engaging with a range of communities and managing the impact of law enforcement activity on such communities Back to Duty

K10: Crime scene management, forensics and exhibit handling within a serious and complex crime context Back to Duty

K11: How advanced technologies can be utilised to progress investigations such as cell site analysis and digital forensic techniques Back to Duty

K12: Health and Safety legislation applicable to the investigator's organisation Back to Duty

K13: How to effectively manage risk and decision making models Back to Duty

K14: How to develop a Victim/Witness strategy including identifying, interviewing and working with differing categories of victims and witnesses Back to Duty

K15: The ability to communicate information and ideas appropriately using a variety of methods available. Uses language and style of communication appropriate to the situation and audience. Displays listening, comprehension and understanding skills. Knowledge of how to interpret non-verbal communication cues displayed by suspects and witnesses Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Effectively apply relevant legislation to a variety of serious and complex crime investigations Back to Duty

S2: Carry out serious and complex crime investigations in line with Authorised Professional Practice (APP) or other policies or guidance relevant to their organisation Back to Duty

S3: Evaluate information gathered and develop and test hypothesis to support the investigation of serious and complex crimes Back to Duty

COVID Summer Food Fund
Resources
Guidance for schools and local authorities on providing vouchers to su
Statistics: school workforce
Resources
Statistics on the size and characteristics of the schools' workforce i
School workforce in England: November 2019
Resources
Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff wo

S4: Use Intelligence Analysts to support complex investigations through focused tasking Back to Duty

S5: Prepare and submit applications to undertake covert operations Back to Duty

S6: Prepare and submit crime prosecution files to the Crown Prosecution Service and other legal bodies to ensure successful judicial outcomes Back to Duty

S7: Attend at the Magistrate, Youth, Crown or Coroners courts to provide evidence in support of the Crown Prosecution Service or other prosecuting bodies Back to Duty

S8: Undertake thorough research to ensure that any arrests and subsequent searches are carried out effectively and lawfully maximising evidence recovery Back to Duty

S9: Conduct interviews of suspects in line with approved interviewing techniques to obtain evidence and create fresh lines of enquiry to support investigations Back to Duty

S10: Effectively carry out the role of Disclosure Officer within a serious and complex crime investigation to ensure the Criminal Procedure and Investigations Act (CPIA) is lawfully complied with Back to Duty

S11: Safeguard vulnerable victims and witnesses, and when carrying out interviews apply Achieving Best Evidence principles to gather best evidence. Ensure that special measures are used appropriately to protect vulnerable people Back to Duty

S12: Preserve and manage crime scenes whilst also developing forensic strategies to exploit evidential opportunities from available material Back to Duty

S13: Utilise advanced technologies effectively so that material and evidence gathering opportunities are maximised Back to Duty

S14: Identify operational risks to public, self and colleagues applying health and safety legislation and any other policies and procedures relevant to their organisation to mitigate those risks to enable investigations to continue in a variety of challenging environments. Have an awareness of the importance of prioritising investigative actions in the context of vulnerable victims or dangerous suspects in order to minimise risk and harm Back to Duty

S15: Use and apply problem solving techniques to identify issues and propose appropriate solutions in order to ensure that investigations maintain their momentum and progress. Persuade and influence key stakeholders and negotiate to find acceptable solutions Back to Duty

S16: Apply investigative decision making to serious and complex crime investigations so that actions are focused and all key decisions are rational and considered Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Personal Accountability - Demonstrates accountability for overall service delivery, displays commitment and perseverance. Accountable for their own workload and performance, making recommendations and decisions where appropriate. An awareness of methods for managing high volumes of work in order to limit impact on personal health and prevent risk to the investigation and to the public Back to Duty

B2: Integrity - Act with a high degree of integrity, common sense and sound judgement following the appropriate Code of Conduct and taking responsibility for maintaining relevant security clearance applicable to their organisation. Their professional behaviour and personal/private profile on, for example, social media must demonstrate the integrity, reliability and trustworthiness expected of staff working in a law enforcement agency. Treat everyone with fairness and respect and adhere to the principles of Inclusion, Diversity and Equality Back to Duty

B3: Emotion - Maintains a balance that recognises the concerns of all parties involved in the investigative process. Remains calm, rational and professional under pressure Back to Duty

B4: Investigative Mind-set – Using investigative evaluation and developing and testing case theory to understand the material generated throughout the course of the investigation and to assess whether additional material is required to progress the investigation. Encourage creativity and actively seek the ideas and input of others Back to Duty

B5: Teamwork and Partnership - Work collaboratively with the public, partners and colleagues. Develop strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve common goals. Adopt a flexible approach to working with others and promote mutual respect Back to Duty

B6: Leadership - Act professionally when carrying out daily work, actively encourage and support colleagues. Set goals and high performance standards for self and others. Inspire others by acting as a role model Back to Duty

