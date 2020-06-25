Information about support available to European Social Fund (ESF) contractors during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020): policy document

PDF, 104KB, 13 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020): application guidance

PDF, 192KB, 30 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020): model interim payment terms

PDF, 579KB, 9 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020): part one cash flow

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.5KB

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020): part two contract costs

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.1KB

Details

Applications can now be made to the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020).

Eligible ESF contractors should read our policy and application guidance before making an application via the email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Documents will be issued to you via email.

The closing date for applications is midnight Thursday 9 July 2020. We will respond to your application by Thursday 6 August 2020.

To be eligible to receive support from the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2, you must hold an ESFA ESF contract that was procured as a service under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 and commenced on or after the 1 April 2019.

In addition to holding an eligible contract, you will be required to meet the following conditions:

  • you have delivered under the contract during the 6-month period ending 31st March 2020 and submitted ILR / supplementary data (where appropriate) in respect of this delivery

  • plan to deliver education, training, and support under the contract in July, August, September and October 2020

  • you have not furloughed the staff required to deliver the contract. (You are eligible to apply to the relief scheme if staff are fully or partially withdrawn from any claim for furlough if such a claim has been made when they return to work)

  • your eligible ‘contract for services’ with the ESFA is not under notice of termination

  • you will continue to submit claims for delivery through ILR and supplementary data returns (where appropriate) throughout the period of the relief payments being made

  • where you use subcontractors to deliver, you must agree to continue to pay them in line with your subcontractor agreement

ESF contractors should only apply where they have a demonstrated need for advance funding to maintain capacity within their contract to support learners and/or employers and respond to the economic recovery. This scheme will provide relief payments to ESF contractors in the form of repayable advances ahead of actual delivery to support the cash flow of providers with a demonstrated financial need.

We are also opening applications to the post-16 provider relief scheme.

Published 20 May 2020
Last updated 25 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added updated policy documents for ESFA ESF post-16 provider relief scheme (July to October 2020) which is now open.

    Advertisement

    School workforce in England: November 2019
    Resources
    Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff wo
    Serious and complex crime investigator (degree)
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: U.K law and other legislation relevant to the organis
    ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme (July to October 2020)
    Resources
    Information about support available for post-16 training providers dur

  2. First published.