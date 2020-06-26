Summary

We’re seeking views on a revised version of the School Admissions Code to support vulnerable children.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The revised code seeks to clarify and improve the school admissions process where children are admitted to school in-year, so outside of the normal admissions round. The revised code will also provide additional information and details that will support admission authorities in discharging their duties effectively.

These changes are primarily intended to support the most vulnerable children. We are not seeking views on wider changes to the admissions system and other elements of the code at this stage.

The code was last updated in 2014.

Advertisement

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme 2 (July to October 2020)
Resources
Information about support available to European Social Fund (ESF) cont
ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme (July to October 2020)
Resources
Information about support available for post-16 training providers dur
Guidance: How to get the most from apprenticeships: guidance to employers
Resources
How apprenticeships programmes can transform workplaces.DocumentsGetti

Published 26 June 2020