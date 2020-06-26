Summary

We’re seeking views on a revised version of the School Admissions Code to support vulnerable children.

The revised code seeks to clarify and improve the school admissions process where children are admitted to school in-year, so outside of the normal admissions round. The revised code will also provide additional information and details that will support admission authorities in discharging their duties effectively.

These changes are primarily intended to support the most vulnerable children. We are not seeking views on wider changes to the admissions system and other elements of the code at this stage.

The code was last updated in 2014.

