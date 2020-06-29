Guidance on temporary changes to special educational needs and disability legislation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Education, health and care needs assessments and plans: guidance on temporary legislative changes relating to coronavirus (COVID-19)

HTML

Annex A: details of the amendments to the existing Regulations

HTML

Details

This guidance is applicable to 31 July 2020 and will be reviewed before 31 July 2020.

This guidance is for:

  • families and parent carer forums
  • SEND Information, Advice and Support Services
  • local authorities (both their SEND and social care services, at a strategic and operational level)
  • health commissioning bodies such as Clinical Commissioning Groups (at both strategic and operational level)
  • early years providers, schools, colleges and other education settings
  • mediation advisers
  • others who contribute advice and information to education, health and care (EHC) needs assessments, such as:
    • educational psychologists
    • other health care professionals

It should be read alongside the Special educational needs and disability code of practice: 0 to 25 years.

The code of practice does not reflect the temporary changes to the law described in this guidance.

We have also published related Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for schools and other educational settings which you may find useful.

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 29 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Guidance updated to reflect the issue by the Secretary of State of a further notice, relating to the month of July 2020.

  2. Updated guidance with additional or amended material, including as to: cases in progress on 1 May 2020; annual reviews for those with EHC plans changing phase of education; actions following a tribunal ruling; and unchanged duties in relation to social care provision in plans. Also improvement to the format of the tables in Annex A and a minor change to footnote 1.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    Data collection maintenance schedule
    Resources
    The table details individualised learner record (ILR) data collection
    Innovative team scoops prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Award
    Resources
    A team of university researchers from across the UK â€“ funded by the
    Academy welcomes COVID-19 support for university research
    Resources
    The government has announced a package of measures to protect the job