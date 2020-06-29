Information for academies, sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan voluntary aided schools about the outcome of the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) 2020 to 2021.

Condition improvement fund: 2020 to 2021 outcome

Successful applications for CIF 2020 to 2021

The Department for Education (DfE) has published the Condition Improvement Fund 2020 to 2021 outcome. This will provide funding of over £434m for 1,476 projects at 1,243 academies, sixth-form colleges and non-diocesan voluntary aided schools.

We have contacted all applicants to inform them of the outcome of their application. Further information, setting out next steps for applicants has been provided.

CIF 2020 to 2021 appeals

The appeals round for CIF 2020 to 2021 will take place in September 2020. Appeals will be for those applicants that can demonstrate that a material error has been made in the assessment of their application.

Currently you will only see on the CIF portal if your application is successful or unsuccessful. Feedback and scores will be made available over the summer before the appeals round is launched in September.

Contact

If you need further advice, contact us using the ESFA Enquiry form.

Published 29 June 2020