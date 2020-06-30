Summary

Proposals on statutory guidance in relation to the GQCovid regulatory framework.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We are seeking views on draft guidance as part of the extraordinary regulatory framework for general qualifications. The proposed guidance relates to arrangements for appeals and covers:

  • the information awarding organisations must provide to Centres which are considering an appeal
  • further explanation of the circumstances in which an appeal might be allowed because the wrong data has been used in the standardisation process

Documents

Consultation on statutory guidance in relation to appeals under the GQCovid regulatory framework

Ref: Ofqual/20/6634PDF, 252KB, 20 pages

Equalities analysis

Ref: Ofqual/20/6634/1PDF, 198KB, 5 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 30 June 2020