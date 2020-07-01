The results of Ofqual's survey of perceptions of vocational and technical qualifications in England. Conducted January to March 2020.

Perceptions of Vocational and Technical Qualifications in England

Ref: Ofqual/20/6631PDF, 1.58MB, 61 pages

Background Information for: Perceptions of Vocational and Technical Qualifications in England – wave 3

Ref: Ofqual/20/6631/1PDF, 387KB, 31 pages

The survey covers the following sections:

  • Perceptions of Functional Skills Qualifications
  • Perceptions of Other Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs)
  • Perceptions of End-Point Assessments
  • Perceptions of T levels
  • Clarity regarding relevant qualifications
  • Use of qualifications for recruitment and training
Published 1 July 2020