Early adopter schools: EYFS profile handbook

The early years foundation stage (EYFS) profile handbook provides guidance to schools on how to administer the EYFS profile assessment at the end of the reception year.

This handbook is for schools participating in the EYFS reforms early adopter year from September 2020 to August 2021.

All other schools and childcare providers should use the early years foundation stage profile handbook.

The handbook is a guide to making accurate judgements about each child’s attainment at the end of the early years foundation stage. It also details the statutory requirements for the EYFS profile assessment for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

It should be read alongside the early adopter framework.

As part of the early adopter year:

  • EYFS profiles for each child must be completed and submitted to the local authority by Friday 25 June 2021
  • local authorities must return the data to the Department for Education by Friday 30 July 2021
Published 1 July 2020