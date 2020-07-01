The early years foundation stage (EYFS) framework sets the standards for learning, development and care for children from birth to 5.

This framework is for schools participating in the EYFS reforms early adopter year from September 2020 to August 2021.

All other schools and childcare providers should follow the early years foundation stage statutory framework (EYFS)

This version of the framework:

  • sets the standards that all early adopter schools must meet to ensure that children learn and develop well
  • ensures children are kept healthy and safe
Published 1 July 2020