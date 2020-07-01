 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK Research & Development Roadmap published

Details
Hits: 33
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Royal Academy of Engineering welcomes today’s publication of the UK Research and Development Roadmap of investment up to 2027, outlining a long-term plan to support an economic recovery founded on research and innovation.

The UK has a deep and broad research base with demonstrable excellence across many areas including science, engineering, mathematics, physics, medicine, social sciences, humanities, design and cultural research. However, our investment level is low compared to other world-leading nations. Innovation is a pillar of the UK’s economy but we face stiff international competition in the global market. Long-term commitment to innovation is essential to encourage businesses to invest here and help create new markets, supply chains and jobs, as the Academy emphasised in a report published last week following consultation with R&D-intensive businesses.

The roadmap reinforces the government’s commitment to increasing UK investment in R&D to 2.4% of GDP by 2027, building on the Chancellor’s announcement in March of a substantial increase in public funding for R&D to £22 billion per year by 2024/25. It sets out – and invites a nationwide conversation on – how this investment can best support the government’s efforts to address global challenges, from tackling climate change and developing new medicines to improving public services and increasing economic productivity and prosperity.

Professor Karen Holford CBE FREng FLSW, Chair of the Royal Academy of Engineering Research Committee, says: “This is unquestionably a time of uncertainty and challenge for research and innovation in the UK, yet we are also faced with a great opportunity to build back better with R&D at the heart of the economy. The publication of the R&D roadmap confirms the government’s ambition to make that a reality. We are looking forward to working with the full breadth of the community and being part of the conversation that will follow. Investing in R&D is investing in the future.

“We are a community of many parts - from the researchers in our universities pushing the boundaries of knowledge, the start-ups and entrepreneurs embracing risk, the innovators and businesses that are powered by R&D, to the institutions providing expertise and facilities. But working in collaboration with government we can be greater than the sum of our parts and deliver even more for the economy and society. I am particularly encouraged by the ambition to work across the devolved administrations and key stakeholders, the opportunity to maintain the positive collaborative behaviours emerging as a result of COVID-19 and the recognition of equality, diversity and inclusion as a critical aspect of research culture.”

Advertisement

Early adopter schools: EYFS framework
Resources
The early years foundation stage (EYFS) framework sets the standards f
Early years foundation stage reforms
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeEarly years fo
Universities Minister calls for true social mobility
Resources
Speaking to the NEON summit on widening access and mobility, Universit

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, says: “People are at the heart of this. By making the UK the very best place in the world to be a researcher, inventor or innovator, we will inspire the next generation of engineers, biologists, designers, historians and entrepreneurs. We want to send a powerful signal to talented people around the world: come to the UK, be part of this exciting new future.

“The pandemic has been the greatest disruption to our lives and livelihoods for a generation. But this is not a moment to stand still. This is a moment of great reinvention. By confidently embracing the power of science, research and innovation, we will leap forward and build a brighter future for all.”

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact:

Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering

T: 0207 766 0636

E: Jane Sutton

You may also be interested in these articles:

Engineers map out a route to more sustainable living places
Resources
National and local planning policies must be aligned around a common
Consultation on statutory guidance in relation to the GQCovid regulatory framework
Resources
Summary Proposals on statutory guidance in relation to the GQCovid reg
Impact of coursework on attainment dependent on student characteristics
Resources
Comparing specifications from 5 subject areas, at GCSE and A level, wi
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 25 June 2020
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an
Academy comments on government's economic recovery plan
Resources
Today, the prime minister has set out the first steps in the strategy
ESFA to require reduction in subcontracted activity and introduce a new subcontracting standard, following sector consultation
Resources
New subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fraudESFA, as
Perceptions of vocational and technical qualifications - wave 3
Resources
The results of Ofqual's survey of perceptions of vocational and techni
Early adopter schools: EYFS profile handbook
Resources
The early years foundation stage (EYFS) profile handbook provides guid
Early adopter schools: EYFS framework
Resources
The early years foundation stage (EYFS) framework sets the standards f
Early years foundation stage reforms
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeEarly years fo
Universities Minister calls for true social mobility
Resources
Speaking to the NEON summit on widening access and mobility, Universit
Ofqual publishes more details on appeals and confirms autumn exam arrangements
Resources
Our consultation on draft statutory guidance on exam boards’ arrange

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

CONEL
CONEL has a new avatar. 20 minutes ago
CONEL
CONEL
CONEL has a new avatar. 22 minutes ago
CONEL
Penguin PR
Penguin PR has published a new article: School Toolkit Offers Regional Insight for Parents and Students 2 hours 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4719)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page