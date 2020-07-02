Summary

Proposals to modify the assessment requirements for some GCSEs, AS and A levels in response to disruption to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consultation description

We are consulting on proposed changes to the way some GCSEs, AS and A levels we regulate should be examined in summer 2021 and to the arrangements for non-exam assessments undertaken by students who will be taking exams next summer. The proposals are made in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This has resulted in loss of education during the spring and summer terms of the academic year 2019/2020. In line with the government’s policy intentions we are planning for exams and assessments to be taken by students next year.

We are seeking views on our proposals to change the assessment requirements for some subjects to:

  • free up teaching time and, in some instances, reduce what needs to be taught; and

  • take account of any public health restrictions relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) that might be in place during the next academic year

This consultation includes proposals and questions on the following areas:

  • adaptations to exams and assessments that could free up teaching time

  • adaptations to exams and assessments to address obstacles that could be created by any public health safeguards

  • sampling of subject content

  • the use of more optional questions in exams

  • changing the length of exams

  • changing the exam timetable

Consultation on proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2021

