Letter from the Secretary of State for Education to Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual on policy objectives related to exams and assessments in 2020/21.

Letter from Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson to Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, 18 June 2020

On 18 June 2020 the Secretary of State for Education wrote to Sally Collier, Ofqual’s Chief Regulator, to set out his Department’s broad policy objectives in relation to exams and assessments in the 2020/21 academic year.

The letter outlines the Secretary of State’s determination that students sitting examinations or taking assessments next year should be able to progress to the next stage of their education or employment. It also notes his intention that the overall standard and rigour of examinations and assessments should be maintained wherever possible, given the current unique circumstances.

Published 2 July 2020