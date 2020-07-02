Information from the school census on pupils with special educational needs (SEN) and SEN provision in schools.

Documents

Special educational needs in England: January 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/special-educational-needs-in-england

Details

This publication analyses the characteristics of pupils by their:

  • special educational needs provision
  • type of need

It’s based on data collected through the:

  • school census
  • general hospital school census
  • school-level annual school census (SLASC)

School census statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Sean Gibson 01325 340 987

Advertisement

Ofqual launches consultation on 2021 exams and assessments
Resources
Our proposals for assessing general qualifications in 2021 and the dir
Proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2021â€‹
Resources
Summary Proposals to modify the assessment requirements for some GCSEs
Arrangements for examinations and assessments in 2020/21
Resources
Letter from the Secretary of State for Education to Sally Collier, Chi

Published 2 July 2020