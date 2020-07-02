Guidance for special educational settings to prepare for the September return of pupils with special education needs and disability (SEND).

Documents

Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings

HTML

Details

Guidance which provides specific advice on approaches for reducing the risk of transmission and other operational considerations that special educational settings should follow as they prepare for welcoming all students back to their setting in September. This applies to:

Advertisement

Arrangements for examinations and assessments in 2020/21
Resources
Letter from the Secretary of State for Education to Sally Collier, Chi
Special educational needs in England: January 2020
Resources
Information from the school census on pupils with special educational
Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Resources
Guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education

  • special schools
  • special post-16 Institutions (SPIs)
  • other specialist settings, such as hospital schools
Published 2 July 2020