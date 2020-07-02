Specifications for software suppliers developing school summary reports for the school censuses in autumn 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021.

Summary report technical specification: autumn

Summary report technical specification: spring

Summary report technical specification: summer

These documents are for suppliers developing software for school management information systems (MIS).

They explain what information software suppliers should include in school summary reports for the school census. Schools can then use the reports to check the accuracy of their termly school census data before sending it to their local authority or to us.

More guidance on submitting data for the school census is available.

Published 2 July 2020