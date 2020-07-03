Advice and resources to help students prepare for their industry placements

Documents

Student guide: preparing for industry placements

PDF, 1.13MB, 20 pages

Student guide: preparing for industry placements (web accessible version)

HTML

Student self-assessment tool

ODT, 43KB

Industry placement induction checklist

ODT, 35.8KB

Details

This student guide is designed to complement a provider’s existing student preparation material and can be used as a reference document for students, providing advice and online resources that can help them to prepare for the workplace.

Read more about T Levels.

Published 3 July 2020