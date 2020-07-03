Guidance to help providers and employers deliver high-quality industry placements

T Level industry placements: delivery guidance

Annex A: different models and approaches to delivery

Annex B: industry placement notification form

Annex C: T Level Technical Qualification in Education and Childcare

Annex D: industry placement supplementary recommendations

Annex E: industry placement agreement template

Annex F: progress indicators

Annex G: employer due diligence checklist

Annex H: student completion declaration form

Annex I: industry placement continuation notification form

Business and administration route: example industry placement objective templates

Catering and Hospitality route: example industry placement objective templates

Construction route: example industry placement objective templates

Digital route: example industry placement objective templates

Education and childcare route: example industry placement objective templates

Engineering and manufacturing route: example industry placement objective templates

Hair and beauty route: example industry placement objective templates

Health and science route: example industry placement objective templates

Legal, finance and accounting route: example industry placement objective templates

This guidance will help providers and employers to deliver high-quality industry placements, which form a mandatory component of the T Level programme.

This guidance is for:

  • the principals, senior leadership teams, governing bodies, trustees, and staff of all institutions delivering T Levels
  • all institutions delivering T Level-style placements through the industry placement Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF), and those considering offering T Levels
  • industry and employers interested in or involved in delivering T Level or T Level-style industry placements, and their representative bodies

We have also published a guide for students to help them prepare for their placement.

Published 3 July 2020