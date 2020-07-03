A financial health notice to improve issued to North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial health notice to improve: North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College

PDF, 168KB, 5 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serves as a written notice to improve financial health at North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College.

Published 15 October 2018
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Financial health notice to improve for North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College is now closed.

  2. First published.

