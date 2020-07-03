A guide for schools opening as academies to estimate their revenue funding.

Documents

Estimating your academy funding allocation for academies opening from 1 September 2020 to 31 March 2021

HTML

Details

This guide explains how to estimate a new academy’s revenue funding, known as the general annual grant (GAG). It links to online data and has examples for each of the main elements of the GAG.

For academies opening as free schools, studio schools and UTCs, we have produced separate templates to calculate indicative allocations:

Published 20 January 2015
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance for academies opening from September 2020 to March 2021

  2. We have updated both guides

  3. We've updated this guidance for academies opening 1 April 2018 to 31 August 2018.

  4. Publication of an updated guide for the 2016 to 2017 academic year.

  5. First published.

    Advertisement

    Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Macclesfield College
    Resources
    A financial health notice to improve issued to Macclesfield College by
    Closed: Financial health notice to improve: North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
    Resources
    A financial health notice to improve issued to North Warwickshire &amp
    Evaluation of T Level industry placements support
    Resources
    Research aiming to provide independent external process evaluation of