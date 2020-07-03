 
How Jobcentre Plus can help employers

Details
A summary of the extensive range of services Jobcentre Plus offers to help employers to grow and develop their business.

Documents

Jobcentre Plus – working together with employers

HTML

Welsh: Canolfan Byd Gwaith – cydweithio gyda chyflogwyr

HTML

Jobcentre Plus – working together with employers

PDF, 100KB, 1 page

Welsh: Canolfan Byd Gwaith – cydweithio gyda chyflogwyr

PDF, 101KB, 1 page

Details

Jobcentre Plus offers an extensive range of services to help you to grow and develop your business.

The leaflet ‘Jobcentre Plus – working together with employers’ on this page is a summary of services Jobcentre Plus offers to employers.

Read more information about Jobcentre Plus services for employers.

How Jobcentre Plus can help your business video

.be" target="_blank" rel="external noopener noreferrer">How Jobcentre Plus can help your business

Transcript: How Jobcentre Plus can help your business

How Jobcentre Plus can help your business.

Jobcentre Plus offers a range of services to help you grow and develop your business.

Our UK network of professional Employer Advisers can help by:

  • working with you to design a personalised recruitment plan for your business, and
  • provide access to Jobcentre Plus office facilities that you can use for recruitment

Your local Employer Adviser can also help with pre-employment training and advice – covering initiatives like work trials, sector specific training and voluntary work experience.

They can also help with:

  • Universal Credit – how it can help your business and employees
  • Access to Work – which provides advice, help at work and funding for people who have a health condition or disability, and the
  • Disability Confident scheme – which supports employers to make the most of the talents of disabled people

You can also get help with:

  • job advertisements – promoting and managing your vacancies through our online Find a job service
  • job applications – where we will assist with the sifting and matching of candidates to your vacancies
  • funding – exploring potential financial assistance via our partnership network, and
  • visits to your business – to understand your company and develop a tailored recruitment package for you

This extra support is available where you are committed to creating opportunities for people who need more help to succeed in the labour market.

Jobcentre Plus has a range of facilities that you can use for recruitment.For example, a typical office has:

  • an IT suite – with computers and internet access
  • a group session area – for meetings and training events, and
  • an interview area – with rooms and informal discussion spaces

The facilities available at each Jobcentre Plus Office will vary. You just need to get in touch, to confirm what is available and how to make a booking.

For more information, please call:

The Employer Services Line on 0800 169 0178
Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm
We do not charge for these services

Published 14 August 2013
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added link to Jobcentre Plus local Twitter service for employers to promote vacancies.

  2. Added video about how Jobcentre Plus can help your business.

  3. Replaced the 'Jobcentre Plus: your business, our business' leaflet with a new leaflet explaining the range of services Jobcentre Plus offers to help employers to grow and develop their business, 'Jobcentre Plus – working together with employers'.

  4. Revised leaflet published, with information about Fit for Work.

  5. Revised leaflet published, Wage Incentive information removed because this support stopped on 6 August 2014.

  6. Revised 'Your Business Our Business' leaflet published, includes extra information on the Work Programme and Universal Credit.

  7. Revised version of 'Your Business Our Business' leaflet published

  8. Welsh version of the leaflet published

  9. First published.

