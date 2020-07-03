Qualifications, learning outcomes and assessment criteria for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

DAO Level 5 Award in Leadership Fundamentals: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/1455/2PDF, 203KB, 9 pages

DAO Level 5 Award in Leadership and Management through Effective Relationships: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/3037/5PDF, 222KB, 11 pages

DAO Level 5 Award in Mentoring: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/1336/5PDF, 140KB

DAO Level 5 Certificate in Applied Aviation Studies (Helicopter Crewman): qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/0919/2PDF, 584KB

DAO Level 5 Certificate in Facilities Management and Logistics Operations: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/2001/1PDF, 314KB, 14 pages

DAO Level 5 Diploma in Applied Aviation Studies (Air Electronics Management): qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/0779/1PDF, 493KB

DAO Level 5 Diploma for Construction Draughtsman (Military Engineering): qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/1463/1PDF, 401KB, 48 pages

DAO Level 5 Diploma in Construction Materials Technology: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/1010/8PDF, 405KB

DAO Level 5 Diploma in Engineering Survey (Military Engineering): qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 601/8680/XPDF, 308KB, 25 pages

DAO Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/0918/0PDF, 306KB

Level 5 Diploma for Mechanical and Electrical Draughtsman: qualification handbook

Ref: QN: 603/3180/XPDF, 671KB, 48 pages

Qualification hand books for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

Published 19 January 2017
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Removal of: Level 5 Diploma in Specialist Helicopter Operations.

  2. Updated Diploma for Mechanical and Electrical Draughtsman.

  3. Added Level 5 Diploma for Mechanical and Electrical Draughtsman: qualification handbook.

  4. Added DAO Level 5 Award in Leadership and Management through Effective Relationships: qualification handbook.

  5. Updated DAO Level 5 Diploma in Engineering Survey (Military Engineering).

  6. Added DAO Level 5 Diploma in Specialist Helicopter Operations.

  7. Added DAO Level 5 qualification handbook for Certificate in Facilities Management and Logistics Operations

  8. Added the following DAO Level 5 qualification handbooks: Award in Leadership Fundamentals; Diploma for Construction Draughtsman (Military Engineering).

  9. Added DAO Level 5 Award in Mentoring.

  10. Added DAO Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management qualification handbook.

  11. Added DAO Level 5 Diploma in Construction Materials Technology qualification handbook.

  12. Added DAO qualification handbooks for: Level 5 Certificate in Applied Aviation Studies (Helicopter Crewman); Diploma in Applied Aviation Studies (Air Electronics Management). Amended file names for consistency.

  13. First published.

