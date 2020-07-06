The independent regulator announces new appointment to its Board.

Ofqual has announced that Dr Catherine McClellan has joined its Board, with effect from 1 June 2020.

Dr McClellan is Director of Assessment & Psychometric Research at the Australian Council for Educational Research, a not-for-profit research organisation that aims to create and promote research-based knowledge, products and services that can be used to improve learning across the lifespan.

She has also worked internationally in various research and development roles including the Educational Testing Service in Princeton, New Jersey.

Roger Taylor, Chair of Ofqual, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Catherine to the board. Ofqual undertakes incredibly technical, research-driven work so it is vital that we have access to the very best expertise from home and abroad.”

“Catherine brings an international perspective which, combined with her considerable knowledge and experience, will contribute greatly to Ofqual’s work, not least at a time when we are working at speed to develop new approaches to assessment.”

In addition, Hywel Jones and Frances Wadsworth have been re-appointed to the Ofqual Board for a further 2 years (to March 2022), and Dame Christine Ryan for a further 3 years (to March 2023).

Appointments to the Ofqual board are made by the Secretary of State for Education, and board members sit for a term of 3 years. Information about the work of the board and its membership can be found here.

