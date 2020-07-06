National curriculum in England: mathematics programmes of study

The statutory programmes of study and attainment targets for mathematics at key stages 1 to 4.

These are the statutory programmes of study and attainment targets for mathematics at key stages 1 to 4. They are issued by law; you must follow them unless there’s a good reason not to.

All schools maintained by the local authority in England must teach these programmes of study from September 2016.

Further guidance is available to accompany the mathematics programme of study at key stages 1 and 2.

Mathematics appendix 1 does not appear in the HTML document but is available as a separate PDF.

Schools are not required by law to teach the example content in [square brackets] or the content indicated as being ‘non-statutory’.

At key stage 4, additional content for teaching to higher-attaining pupils is in {braces}.

Short films of teachers and subject experts talking about the national curriculum and how to use it are also available.

Published 11 September 2013
Last updated 6 July 2020

  1. Added a link to further guidance on teaching mathematics at key stages 1 and 2.

  2. Added programme of study for mathematics at key stage 4.

  3. First published.

