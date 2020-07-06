How we calculate and allocate revenue funding for mainstream free schools in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Documents

A guide to new mainstream free school revenue funding: 2020 to 2021

Ref: DfE-00087-2020PDF, 714KB, 26 pages

Details

This guide explains how much revenue funding mainstream free schools will receive.

There is also a financial template that will help mainstream free schools plan their budget.

Published 29 November 2013
Last updated 6 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated document for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

  2. Updated for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  3. Updated document for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

  4. Updated to include information about the post-opening grant for presumption projects.

  5. Updated document for the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

  6. Updated document for the 2016 to 2017 academic year.

  7. Updated the document for the 2015 to 2016 academic year.

  8. All documents updated in February 2015 to reflect known changes to funding rates. Revised versions including 2015 to 2016 funding rates should be available at the end of March 2015.

  9. Updated 'Financial template for mainstream free schools: 2014 to 2015'.

  10. Updated the guide and financial template to reflect funding rates for the 2014 to 2015 academic year.

  11. First published.

