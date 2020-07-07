Statistics from Ofsted including data for children’s homes and other social care providers, fostering, inspections of local authority children’s services, and serious incident notifications from local authority children’s services.
Latest official statistics
- Children’s Social Care data in England 2020
- National Statistics
- Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes – autumn 2019
- Official Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019
- National Statistics
- Children's Social Care data in England 2019
- National Statistics
- Serious incident notifications from local authority children’s services 2017 to 2018
- Official Statistics
Previous official statistics
- Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes: autumn 2018
- Official Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
- National Statistics
- Children's social care data in England 2018
- National Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017
- National Statistics
- Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes
- Official Statistics
- Serious incident notifications from local authority children’s services 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Children's social care data in England 2017
- National Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016
- National Statistics
- Local authority and children’s homes in England inspection outcomes as at 30 September 2016
- Official Statistics
- Children's social care data in England 2016
- Official Statistics
- Local authority and children’s homes in England inspection outcomes
- Official Statistics
- Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2015 to 2016
- Official Statistics
- Children looked after placements as at 31 March 2015
- National Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2015
- National Statistics
- Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2014 to 2015
- Official Statistics
- Children looked after placements as at 31 March 2014
- Official Statistics
- Children's social care in England 2015
- Official Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2014
- Official Statistics
- Adoption agencies data in England: 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2014
- Official Statistics
- Fostering in England 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2013
- Official Statistics
- Children's homes: inspection and outcomes July 2014 to September 2014
- Statistical data set
- Children's social care: inspections and outcomes April to September 2014
- Statistical data set
- Local authority children's services inspections and outcomes
- Official Statistics
- Children's social care: providers and places November 2014
- Official Statistics
- Children's social care: inspections and outcomes April 2014 to June 2014
- Official Statistics
- Adoption agencies data in England: 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2013
- Official Statistics
Management information
- Inspection outcomes of the largest children's social care providers
- Transparency data
- Children’s social care data for the Ofsted Annual Report 2017/18
- Statistical data set
- Children’s social care data for the Ofsted Annual Report 2016/17
- Statistical data set
- Inspection outcomes of children's homes
- Transparency data
- Social care provision ownership and inspection outcomes: management information
- Official Statistics
FOI datasets
- Ofsted Freedom of Information request datasets 2017: social care
- FOI release
- Ofsted Freedom of Information request datasets 2015 and 2016: social care
- FOI release
- FOI: Social care dataset as at 31 March 2016
- Statistical data set
- Social care FOI request datasets: 2013 and 2014
- FOI release
Transparency datasets
Information that Ofsted publishes for transparency purposes.
- Fostering and adoption agency datasets
- Transparency data
