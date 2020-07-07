Guidance for schools and other educational settings on managing premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Managing school premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

HTML

Details

This guidance is aimed at:

  • leaders of schools and other educational settings
  • members of staff with responsibility for managing premises

It explains what schools need to do to make sure children and staff are in safe buildings during reduced occupancy arrangements.

Published 24 April 2020
Last updated 7 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Minor amends to the ventilation and fire safety sections.

  2. Added information on preparing for the wider opening of schools including guidance on water systems, ventilation, fire safety and cleaning.

  3. First published.

