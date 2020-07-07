Requirements and guidance to exam boards in relation to the calculation of results to be issued for general qualifications in summer 2020.

Requirements for the calculation of results in summer 2020

Annex A - subject list

Template for A level legacy submission

Template for AS legacy submission

Condition GQCov3.2(a)(i) allows us to specify requirements and guidance in relation to the calculation of results to be issued for GQ Qualifications in summer 2020.

This document, together with the annexes to it, sets out our requirements for the purposes of Condition GQCov3.2(a)(i).

An awarding organisation must comply with these requirements in calculating each result for a GQ Qualification that it issues under Condition GQCov3.1.

Published 7 July 2020