Information and forms for academy trust chairs of trustees to apply for suitability and enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

Academy trust chair suitability checks: guidance for applicants

Academy trust chair suitability check: application form

Academy trust chair suitability check: verification form for recognised professionals

Academy trust chairs of trustees must complete a suitability check with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) as soon as they are appointed.

This is to comply with legislation and to keep children safe in education.

To process a suitability check we need:

  • information about your identity verified by a recognised professional, using the verification form on this page
  • information confirming your right to work in the United Kingdom (UK)
  • the outcome of an enhanced DBS check (conducted by Verifile)
  • if you have lived outside of the UK, an overseas criminal records check or certificate of good character

When completing a suitability check ESFA will consider any further information, including where individuals are barred from teaching or the management of a school.

Support with your application

If you have any questions about the requirements explained in this guidance, please contact us.

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Published 8 July 2020