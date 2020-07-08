Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 8 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 8 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 8 July 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Academy trust chair suitability checks
Resources
Information and forms for academy trust chairs of trustees to apply fo
Direction: Arshad Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Arshad Ali shoul
Direction: Nadia Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Nadia Ali should

Details

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus
Informationthe Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of measures to support jobs
Reminderthe deadline to apply to the provider relief scheme is Thursday 9 July
Reminderall new learners should start on apprenticeship standards from 1 August 2020
Informationsubcontracting declarations – new window opening
Informationannouncement on T Level industry placements
Informationnew apprenticeships provider on-boarding
Informationrecording a change of employer on the apprenticeship service
Informationnursing associate apprenticeship standard
Your feedbackthe Advanced Maths Support Programme (AMSP)

Items for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus
Actionbudget forecast return 3 year 2020
Informationsuitability checks for chairs of trustees
Informationsupport DfE’s teacher recruitment and retention strategy
InformationSchool Admission Code consultation
Informationannouncement on T Level industry placements
InformationSee Hear Respond service in response to COVID-19
Your feedbackthe Advanced Maths Support Programme (AMSP)

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus
Informationsupport DfE’s teacher recruitment and retention strategy
InformationSchool Admission Code consultation
Informationannouncement on T Level industry placements
InformationSee Hear Respond service in response to COVID-19
Your feedbackthe Advanced Maths Support Programme (AMSP)
Published 8 July 2020