How school leaders and staff can develop a school behaviour policy, including checklists to support full school opening following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Behaviour and discipline in schools: guidance for headteachers and staff

Ref: DFE-00023-2014PDF, 280KB, 14 pages

Getting the simple things right: Charlie Taylor's behaviour checklists

PDF, 726KB, 6 pages

Checklist for school leaders to support full opening: behaviour and attendance

PDF, 172KB, 4 pages

Details

The main guidance document applies to all schools and explains the powers members of staff have to discipline pupils.

‘Getting things right’ is a checklist of actions to take to encourage good behaviour in pupils.

‘Checklist for school leaders to support full opening: behaviour and attendance’ contains advice for staff on how to re-engage pupils who are returning to school following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

You can also read:

Published 16 July 2013
Last updated 9 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Checklist for school leaders to support full opening: behaviour and attendance'.

  2. Amended document to reflect that, from January 2016, schools will no longer have an obligation to use home-school agreements.

  3. Extended review date: we have reviewed and republished this guidance and confirmed it is up to date.

  4. Updated to remove references to running from the list of sanctions at school.

  5. Updated with new advice on sanctions for poor behaviour.

  6. First published.

    Advertisement

    An evaluation of the framework for inspecting local areasâ€™ special educational needs and/or disabilities services
    Resources
    Ofsted evaluation report looking at how the area special educational n
    HMCI commentary: the future of area special educational needs and disabilities inspections
    Resources
    Ofsted's Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, discusses the challenges fa
    Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education
    Resources
    The new curriculum will be compulsory from September 2020. Schools sho