Technical specification and validation rules describing the requirements for the school-level annual school census (SLASC) 2021.

SLASC 2021: technical specification

Ref: DfE-00116-2020PDF, 497KB, 44 pages

SLASC 2021: validation rules

ODS, 23KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

SLASC 2021: validation rules

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44KB

This is technical information about submitting data for the school-level annual school census 2021.

It’s for:

  • suppliers of software for school management information systems (MIS)
  • users of school MIS software

It applies to registered independent schools only.

The specification describes:

  • what data schools should supply
  • how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set. This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data for the school-level annual school census is available.

Published 10 July 2020
Last updated 4 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated SLASC 2021: validation rules.

  2. Updated 'SLASC 2021: validation rules', changes are described in the version history.

  3. Added 'SLASC 2021: validation rules'.

  4. First published.

